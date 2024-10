The Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) candidate for Nkange Constituency, Onkabetse Daniel, has recently come under fire from within his own party, with several members accusing him of being a bully. Daniel, who is set to face off against Never Tshabang of the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) and Motlhaleemang Moalosi of the Botswana Congress Party […]