Opposition Botswana Congress Party (BCP) President Dumelang Saleshando called on party cadres to vote in large numbers to help unseat the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) at the coming October General elections. Speaking during the launch of Nkange Constituency Parliamentary candidate Motlhaleemang Moalosi last Saturday, Saleshando said he was confident that Moalosi will trounce his […]