Boy, 8, fatally shoots neighbour

A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Kang yesterday as an 8-year-old boy allegedly shot and killed his 12-year-old neighbour at Gamotshoto ward.

The incident occurred while the boys were left alone, with one of the elders attending a wedding celebration.

Superintendent Elias Magosi, the Kang police station commander, confirmed the tragic shooting, stating that they received the report after 9 pm when a parent returned home.

“We are still investigating the matter as it’s still fresh and involving minor children. We still have to get full details about what had really transpired since the children were alone, and the parent arrived after the occurrence,” explained Superintendent Magosi.

The suspect’s grandfather reportedly left home around 4 pm to watch a football match, leaving the two boys alone.

Upon returning, the grandfather discovered the elder boy lying against the wall in a pool of blood in the bedroom.

When questioned, the younger boy allegedly admitted to shooting his neighbour with a shotgun kept inside the bedroom.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound underneath the left ear, and the motive behind the tragic incident remains unknown.

The police continue their investigation into the circumstances surrounding this heartbreaking event.