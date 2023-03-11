Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Air Botswana a flying coffin- Gobotswang

By

Published

INSET: Gobotswang

Member of Parliament for Sefhare-Ramokgonami constituency, Dr Kesitegile Gobotswang, was among passengers who refused to travel by Air Botswana flight after it made a U-turn on their way to South Africa last weekend.

It is said on Sunday, the aircraft that was en-route to Johannesburg, returned mid-way back to Sir Seretse Khama International Airport after it was reported to be having a faulty sound.

When reached for a comment, Gobotswang who was on an official trip said he could notice something was wrong when they experienced violent turbulence and thought the pilot was avoiding a cloud...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.