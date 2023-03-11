SCB launches Eazy Pula Banking service

Standard Chartered Botswana in partnership with Botswana Post today this week launched a new agency banking product ‘Eazy Pula Agent Banking service’ at Molepolole Post Office and Motovac.

Following its Molepolole branch closure in 2020, Standard Chartered Bank assured to continue to service the residents and surrounding areas to interact with the bank in their own locality.

The Standard Chartered Eazy Pula will provide service to the residents and nearby community to access services to withdraw and deposit money conveniently at Botswana Post and Motovac countrywide.

With its formal existen...