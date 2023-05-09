Changing the menu

BCA collaborate with FCTVE to up-skill chefs

Botswana Chefs Association (BCA) and Francistown College of Technical and Vocational Education (FCTVE) have joined hands to shine the spotlight on chefs in the country, and promote safe food-handling.

Speaking at the launch of the BCA-Francistown Chapter at the Gerald-based college on Friday, FCTVE Principal, Asalepele Tobedza said the collaboration would benefit students in a big way.

Tobedza noted the union comes at the perfect time, with government’s ban on the importation of baked goods in full force.

In August 2020, in the hope of...