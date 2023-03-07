A taste for the unusual

Young artist's special effects

After spending her childhood days gazing over her father’s shoulder as he brought images to life with his paintbrush, Hildah Tlhobolo fell deeply in love with art.

Years later, that love for art opened her up to a new world of special effects makeup.

HEART STOPPING: Tlhobolo's work is hard to ignore

The 28-year-old Maun native says that she was 13 years of age when she discovered her abilities in arts and crafts, which were manifested through drawing and painting.

“I was inspired by my father, John Tlhobolo who is also an artist. I would sit and ...