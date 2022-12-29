Sex pest on the run

*Attempted rape suspect flees scene in his underwear

Police in Marapong are on a manhunt for a herd boy who's been on the run since 26th December following a failed attempt to rape a 68 year old granny at Mautwakgang lands.

The incident was confirmed in a telephone interview by Tatitown Police Assistant Station Commander, Superintendent Modisa Kgathang.

Kgathang said the suspect who works as a herd boy had been drinking at the victim's place where he was later offered accommodation as it was already late in the night.

"According to the report the old woman was awoken by movement in...