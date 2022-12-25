Women robbed of motshelo cash

Three knife wielding and gun totting thugs have robbed five women of cash amounting to P50 000 last Thursday at Goo-Moloinyana ward in Molepolole.

The unlucky women who were part of a 14-member motshelo group met their fate while awaiting for the rest of the team to arrive for what was supposed to be a night every member receive their share.

Their excitement however soon turned into a nightmare as three men brandishing knives and a suspected pistol pounced on them.

According to the police the trio immediately grabbed the money which was on top of a table, snatched handbags and cellpho...