Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Women robbed of motshelo cash

By

Published

INVESTIGATING: Superintendent Benedict Matlho

Three knife wielding and gun totting thugs have robbed five women of cash amounting to P50 000 last Thursday at Goo-Moloinyana ward in Molepolole.

The unlucky women who were part of a 14-member motshelo group met their fate while awaiting for the rest of the team to arrive for what was supposed to be a night every member receive their share.

Their excitement however soon turned into a nightmare as three men brandishing knives and a suspected pistol pounced on them.

According to the police the trio immediately grabbed the money which was on top of a table, snatched handbags and cellpho...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.