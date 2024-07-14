Woman burns to death in fire accident

Jwaneng police have confirmed the death of a 42-year-old woman who tragically died from severe burns last Sunday at Pitseng village.

According to the police, the woman had just arrived from a night out at around 2 a.m. and decided to warm herself by the fireplace.

It is suspected that she fell asleep and accidentally rolled into the fire which caught her clothes.

When confirming the death incident, Jwaneng police Station Commander Superintendent Thuso Basuti said upon hearing his mother’s screams, the woman’s 20-year-old son rushed outside to extinguish the mother’s burning clothes.

“The son removed the clothes from the mother and took her to the house to sleep unaware of the severity of her injuries. Later in the morning he discovered his mother lying motionless and he reported the matter to the police,” explained Superintendent Basuti.

He revealed that the woman was taken to Jwaneng Mine Hospital where a medical doctor confirmed her dead.

The woman had sustained burns all over her body and the police are still awaiting results of the post-mortem that was conducted on Wednesday.