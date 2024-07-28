Windfall for youth awards winners

Minister of Youth, Gender, Sports and Culture, Tumiso Rakgare has revealed that his ministry will increase prize money for the 7th Botswana Youth Awards winners from P 7 000.00 to P 10 000.00.

He said this on Saturday, July the 13th when officially launching the awards, which are meant to recognize and celebrate the youth who are doing well in their different sectors.

“Runner’s up will walk home with P 7 000. 00, while Best Male and Female winners will each get a P 12 000. 00,” he said.

The awards will be held on the 7th September at the BNYC multipurpose hall by the Ministry of Youth, Gender, Sports and Culture in collaboration with Botswana National Youth Council and Remmogo Foundation.

They will be held under the theme ‘Mind set Change; The Way to Go’ which Rakgare says it’s in line with President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s national campaign of ‘A re chencheng’.

The award will consist of 18 categories and two special categories named the minister’s awards in which the minister will have the honour to choose two deserving youth from any area of his choice, the awards will come with a prize of money of P10 000.

When concluding, he revealed that the awards are open to all youth from across the country ages aging between 18 to 35 years old and those interested can head on to MYSC’s District offices to collect application forms or download them online on the Ministry’s website.

The application is free and the closing date for receiving the application is on the 26th July at 1600hrs.

“We therefore strongly advise and urge the youth population across the country to fully take advantage of this opportunity moment by participating in this process that seeks to recognize and celebrate their excellence in different areas of their capabilities and expertise. It is our sincere conviction that youth are a critical resource and have a lot to offer to the nation, and this is a moment for you to be seen,” Rakgare concluded.