UNICEF, Red Cross and Japan Embassy Donate Play Park to D’kar Students

In a heartwarming initiative aimed at reviving the spirit of play and promoting holistic child development, UNICEF Botswana, in collaboration with the Botswana Red Cross Society and the Embassy of Japan, has officially handed over a brand-new play park to D’Kar Primary School.

This donation is part of a broader effort to create safe, inclusive spaces where children can engage in physical activity, learn through play, and reconnect with their cultural heritage.

The vibrant recreational facility is equipped with football, volleyball, and netball kits in support of the Government of Botswana’s school sports resuscitation programme. Additionally, the initiative introduced outdoor game boards for Chess, Mhele, and the traditional board game Ludo co-created with local communities to strengthen cultural identity and promote community ownership.

UNICEF Acting Country Representative, Dr. Kimanzi Muthengi, emphasized the vital role of play in child development, noting: “Play is not just a source of joy, it is essential. It builds resilience, fosters social skills, and supports emotional and physical growth.” He also highlighted the importance of such spaces, especially for children in boarding schools, as they offer comfort and a sense of belonging far from home.

Echoing his sentiments, Botswana Red Cross CEO, Dr. Kutlwano Mukokomani, added: “We know that play is not a luxury, but a lifeline in times of hardship. It restores a sense of normalcy, alleviates stress, and helps children process challenging experiences.”

This joint effort marks a meaningful step in supporting children’s mental and emotional well-being—proving that through play, communities can nurture hope, resilience, and brighter futures.