Tatisiding community urged to partner with police for their safety

The community of Tatisiding has been urged to continue working hand-in-hand with the Botswana Police Service to create a safer and more secure environment for all.

This call was made by Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police and Divisional Commander for the North, Tamapo Nthoiwa, during the second edition of the Tatisiding Crime Prevention Expo.

Nthoiwa emphasized that crime prevention is not the sole responsibility of the police, but a shared duty that requires the voluntary and active participation of every community member.

He highlighted several security challenges currently facing Tatisiding, including house break-ins, burglaries, theft from homes, and drug and substance abuse.

“So far this year, we have recorded 29 cases of housebreaking and theft, 26 cases of theft from dwellings, 32 burglary and theft cases, 19 threats to kill, 14 defilement cases, and 16 stock theft cases within Tatisiding village alone,” said Nthoiwa.

The purpose of the expo was to promote community policing among Tatisiding residents and to strengthen partnerships between the community and the business sector.