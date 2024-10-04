Uncle kills in defence of nephew

A 34-year-old Maun Man was arraigned before Maun Magistrate court on Friday (Sept 20th, 2024) charged with a single count of murder.

Amos Daniel allegedly murdered Atlanang Mbwe 29, at Daonara Settlement on September,18, 2024. Confirming the incident, Maun station commander Dennis Zilawe revealed that it was Amos’s nephew who got into a fight with Mbewe while they were drinking alcohol.

“The accused separated the fight, but it later continued and that is when he took a log and hit Mbwe on the head and he collapsed. He was rushed to the hospital where he was certified dead upon arrival” revealed Zilawe.

The prosecution successfully applied for Daniel’s remand stating that the matter was still fresh and nothing much had been done in terms of investigations.

“The investigations are at a very initial stages and as indicated in the charge sheet, the offence was committed on September, 18. We did not manage to secure the attendance of the Investigation officer as she is currently participating in the postmortem process, so may the accused be remanded in custody,” said the Prosecutor.

Daniel had nothing to say to the court.

The matter has been set for October 3rd for a status update.