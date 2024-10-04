Hijackers instill fear in F-town taxi operators as nine cars disappear

Francistown taxi operators are living in fear of a syndicate of hijackers suspected to be from the neighbouring Zimbabwe.

According to survivors of the bloody attacks the perpetrators are two Ndebele speaking men who sometimes work with a lady.

In a space of two months, nine cars were violently taken from their owners by the trio, and to date not a single car has been recovered.

According to the Chairman of Francistown Taxi Association Witness Monyamane, the hijackers launched their attacks from the popular Donga bars.

“They’ll book a ‘taxi special’ to either Selepa or Ntshe, where they’ll then spring into action, threatening a frightened driver with all sorts of weapons before driving off with the car,” Monyamane said.

The chairperson said the hijackers seem to know Francistown well as they chose secluded areas, away from potential eye witnesses.

A survivor of the ordeal, Onneile Kgope, 49 is still nursing bruised knees and torn ligaments after he had flung himself out of a speeding taxi to escape knife wielding hijackers.

According to Kgope he was flagged down by two men around 7pm at Donga bars, who wanted a special to Selepa.

He said one sat in the front passenger seat, while the other sat strategically behind him.

“The one behind me asked me to close the windows as he was coming down with flu,” recalls Kgope, his eyes nervously darting around.

Kgope told The Voice that when he arrived at his passengers’ destination they looked lost, and asked him to make a few calls to their host, and he obliged.

“I waited for at least 15 minutes as the one in front kept fiddling with his phone. I had already lost my patience and politely asked that they leave my car. At this point I wasn’t even concerned about the money.

I was becoming uncomfortable and I could feel the the air changing,” he said.

At the exact moment he sensed a sudden dangerous charge in the atmosphere, a bulky arm grabbed him from behind and a steel cold blade was placed on his throat.

“They demanded my phone, ATM cards and my car registration book,” he said.

Kgope said they then tried to tie him up but he fought back.

He was thrown to the back seat, while the other jacker manned the wheel.

Kgope said the man drove towards Donga, flying over speed humps and disregarding all road signs.

“He was driving like a maniac. Twice we narrowly missed hitting a street light, and at this moment I had made up my mind to jump out,” Kgope told The Voice.

And jump out he did!

“I saw a moment, opened the door and jumped out. Unfortunately I landed on my knees as one of the men held on to my foot. I was dragged on the tarmac for a few metres, screaming for help at the same time,” narrated Kgope.

He said as people peered from their security walls, alerted by his hysterical screams, his captor let go of his foot and they sped off with his car.

It was the last time he ever saw his trusted blue Honda Fit.

“I’m still traumatised to this day. I’m skeptical whenever a client says they want a special. In fact I knock off at 6pm everyday,” he said.

Following Kgope’s ordeal and four other incidents that happened in quick succession, taxi operators staged a demonstration on September, 5, to sensitise the public and the police about the dangers they face.

The Taxi Association Chairman said since the well publicised demonstration there has been no further hijackings.

“It’s a pity that we’ve lost nine cars, but we’re happy that for over three weeks now there has been no reports of any attempt on our members,” he said.

Monyamane further said the visibility of the City Police is also a welcome relief in Francistown.

“City Police are hard at work, and I believe the syndicate has no chance,” Monyamane said.