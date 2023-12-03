Two arrested in Francistown murder

Police in Francistown have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of a man at Somerset West location last Saturday night.

The victim, identified as Kgosi Jack, lived in Block 1 location. He was stabbed with a knife and bled to death on the infamous street known as ‘Bokowe’.

The suspects are Gofaone Moilwa, 34, and Cheneso Gaolebalwe, 30, who are assisting the police with the investigations.

They appeared in court on Tuesday facing a single count of murder.

The investigating officer, Keoagile Dema, requested the court to deny them bail, saying that there were other accomplices who were still at large. “Releasing them might jeopardize our investigations as they might join those not yet arrested and flee from justice. I am still looking for other witnesses who live in the same area as them,” Dema said.

State prosecutor Bianca Ockhuizen also opposed bail, arguing that the investigations were still at an early stage and that some co-accused persons were still on the run. “The incident happened just two days ago, so granting them bail will upset the public who might see them walking freely on the streets. It is also not safe for their own security, so we ask that they be kept in custody,” Ockhuizen said.

When asked to speak, Moilwa denied any involvement in the murder and urged the police to arrest the real killers.

His co-accused, Gaolebalwe, asked for bail. However, the court remanded them in custody and adjourned the case to December 5th.