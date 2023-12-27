Christmas behind bars

Car thief remanded in prison custody.

A man faced with a single count of stealing a motor vehicle will spend his Christmas Day behind bars.

Shimanto Matshidiso Kgakole allegedly stole an Audi A4 in Francistown Block 9 location sometime in November, sold it and fled to Bobonong village.

The buyer upon realising he bought a stolen car went on the hunt for Kgakole and found him last week Friday at Bobonong where he assaulted him before handing him over to the police.

The Mochudi native was then taken to Francistown Magistrate Court where a motor vehicle theft charge was levelled against him.

Sporting a bruised eye, Kgakole told court he was assaulted by the people he sold the car to.

“I plead that I be taken back to Bobonong hospital to finish my medical consultations. I also plead that I be granted bail,” he said in between sobs.

His bail application was however futile as the state told court that the investigations on the matter were still at infancy stage and therefore he could not be freed.

“We are to record the statements from the witnesses and the accused was just arrested on the 15th.” Said the Investigating Officer Sub Inspector Misani Modise.

Kgakole was therefore sent back to prison custody to return to court on January 28th for case status hearing.