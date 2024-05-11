Universal Khathisma steals the show at clap and tap festival

Local Clap and Tap enthusiasts were once again treated to best performances over the weekend (Saturday April 27, 2024) at the Mabaila Foundation Clap and Tap Music festival in Gaborone.

Those who braced the chilly Saturday (April 27, 2024) night to grace the festival indeed had a night of their lifetime following Universal Khathisma’s impressive display which was second to none.

Sound hiccups which nearly spoiled the mood inside the University of Botswana Indoor arena didn’t deter all the groups which were billed to perform on the night as well as the revellers who waited patiently for their favourite artists and groups to take to the stage.

Many people waited in anticipation and eagerness for the Kanana based group’s grand entrance as headliners of the show, but it wasn’t until past midnight that Khathisma went on stage to the loud cheers and whistles of the crowd.

Led by Mokgadi Xaba, the group took it back to 2019 and 2020 albums dishing out songs such as, Ke na le Modisa, Simone, Re Tlo e Tshela Noka e Kgolo ” much to the happy crowd’s excitement as they sang along to the hymns.

Paving way for other groups after a 30-minute cameo performance, Khathisma the best for last in the early morning hours, shutting up the show in style.

Clad in their traditional green, yellow and white colours ,the group continued to mesmerise the crowd with older songs like Jeso o a Makatsa, Kgotso , Ke Lelela Moya and the crowd’s favourite , Emmanuel, which left the masses yearning for more and calling for some of the old songs such as ‘Moya’.

With the Moporofeta hitmakers determined to follow their script, they sampled out one of their latest single, Ke Khutlela Gae, which instantly made an impact and became the crowd’s favourite, and ended up being sung for a record four times on the night as the crowd called an encore.

Although Khathisma definitely stole the show, Solly Moholo, Jub Jub and Rebecca Malope were also not to be outdone, throwing the crowd into a frenzy with their yester years smash hits.

The same can be said by other groups such as Dibruin Gospel project, Dineo tsa Tumelo, Maatla Gospel Choir and Angels of God which also dished out outstanding performances throughout the night.

Not forgetting the powerful sermons of Motsweding FM duo of Mookamedi Tube and Goitsemodimo Seleka who serenaded revellers with verses from various books of the Bible to keep the momentum going.

Speaking in an interview soon after the event,the organiser Tshepang Mabaila described the concert as work in progress.

“Our audience comes from all aspects of life so we wanted to cater for everyone by being as diverse as possible by including even contemporary gospel artists. We have seen the growth of the industry, I have witnessed shows emerging for clap and tap across the country. Many were revived and young people came in numbers and I have observed the growth of the choirs in our country which has majority of young people,” said Mabaila adding that the concert is going to become an annual event.

Popular for their music albums, Moporofeta (2019), Kanana and Moya both dropped in 2020, Universal Khathisma first came to Botswana in 2023 at the first edition of the Mabaila Foundation Clap and Tap music festival and went on to become a firm favourite for gospel music lovers in Botswana.