Tourism, a catalyst for economic diversification

As part of its strategic efforts to drive economic diversification, Botswana is positioning itself as a premier destination for hosting Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE).

This vision was articulated by Vice President Slumber Tsogwane during his address at the 7th Africa Tourism Leadership Forum (ATLF) 2024 in Gaborone.

The forum, held under the theme “Charting a New Path Forward for Intra-Africa Travel, Tourism, and Investment,” attracted participation from 43 countries, bringing together over 500 delegates and speakers from across the African continent.

Tsogwane emphasized that tourism is a major contributor to Botswana’s economy, with significant potential for growth.

In 2019, tourism contributed 13.1% to the gross domestic product (GDP) and accounted for 8.9% of jobs in the country.

International visitor spending injected P16.2 billion into the economy in 2023, a figure projected to rise to P20.2 billion in 2024 and reach P31.3 billion by 2034.

Although domestic visitor spending was slightly lower at P8.08 billion in 2023, it is also expected to increase, reaching P11.3 billion by 2034.

“Our goal is to develop and position Botswana as a tourist destination of choice,” said Tsogwane. “The tourism policy emphasizes product development and diversification as key drivers of growth within the tourism industry.

Additionally, there is a push to promote adventure and cultural tourism to attract more visitors locally, regionally, and globally, complementing the nation’s traditional wildlife tourism offerings.”

He further highlighted that Botswana is renowned for its authentic and exciting wilderness, offering unparalleled nature, heritage, and local lifestyle experiences in a safe and easily accessible environment.

Botswana has consistently hosted high-profile international conferences, including the US-Africa Business Summit in 2023, FACETS 2023, and the International Association of Gaming Regulators conference, to name a few.

“The tourism industry is being diversified to provide economic growth and employment opportunities for local communities, empowering them to participate and benefit meaningfully from the industry,” Tsogwane stated, noting that the forum was unique in emphasizing tourism as a major economic pillar for diversifying African economies.

Minister of Environment and Tourism, Nnaniki Makwinja, echoed these sentiments, stating that hosting a convention of this magnitude for three consecutive years is a strong indicator of the successful implementation of major policy goals.

She emphasized that the event bolstered the African tourism sector recovery plan, which includes interventions aimed at protecting and rejuvenating the industry, reigniting demand, and strengthening the capabilities necessary to support the sector’s recovery.

“Through this forum, we aimed to celebrate Botswana’s diverse tourism offerings and their significant contribution to the country’s economy. Facilitating investments in tourism can deliver more inclusive and sustainable growth, particularly in new areas within communities across Africa,” Makwinja said. She added that the forum, hosted locally for the past three years, has already yielded many benefits, particularly the growth of the tourism industry, with many local operators establishing linkages to other markets across Africa and beyond.

The 7th African Tourism Leadership Forum and Awards served as a crucial platform for the tourism sector to celebrate, engage, reflect, and commemorate achievements in line with the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

The master classes conducted as part of the event provided a platform for the upcoming investment phase and for developing networks that will prepare businesses to meet international standards.