Moatlhodi to be tried for assault

The trial for the assault case involving Tonota Member of Parliament, Pono Moathodi, in which the legislator allegedly beat up a 15-year-old boy in January 2019, has been rescheduled to July 22nd, 2024.

Originally slated for trial commencement today, the defence attorney, Tshekiso Tshekiso, requested a postponement citing the ill health of the second accused person in the case.

“The co-accused in this matter is currently on sick leave and unable to proceed,” explained Tshekiso. As a result, the court adjourned the case to next year.

Moathodi and Nnyana Kebitsang allegedly attacked the boy and set dogs upon him after catching him stealing mangoes.

The dog’s attack left the boy with bruises and puncture wounds on his body and face.