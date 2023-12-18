News

Moatlhodi to be tried for assault

Christinah Motlhabane
By Christinah Motlhabane Add a Comment

The trial for the assault case involving Tonota Member of Parliament, Pono Moathodi, in which the legislator allegedly beat up a 15-year-old boy in January 2019, has been rescheduled to July 22nd, 2024.

- Advertisement -

Originally slated for trial commencement today, the defence attorney, Tshekiso Tshekiso, requested a postponement citing the ill health of the second accused person in the case.

“The co-accused in this matter is currently on sick leave and unable to proceed,” explained Tshekiso. As a result, the court adjourned the case to next year.

Moathodi and Nnyana Kebitsang allegedly attacked the boy and set dogs upon him after catching him stealing mangoes.

- Advertisement -

The dog’s attack left the boy with bruises and puncture wounds on his body and face.

Leave a comment
Lost your password?