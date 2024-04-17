Young Prisoners Pray for bail

Three Maun men, Golebaone Mbwe 21 , Omphile Simasiku 19 and Calistus Thapelo 21, who are currently remanded at Maun state prison charged with unlawful wounding pleaded

with the court to release them on bail as prison is not conducive to them.

Accused of stabbing another man on the stomach with a knife on March 16th after a brawl, the trio was denied bail as the victim was in a critical condition.

Expressing their grievances Mbwe said that they were being bullied by senior inmates and starved.

“Other inmates are bullying us, they fight us for food as you can see me now with a black eye. They take everything and we are left to starve, I do not eat some of the rations provided, I am totally suffering in prison,may the court have mercy on us and release us ” noted Mbwe adding that they are willing to reconcile with the victim and assist him financially.

The other two accused persons noted that they have learnt their lesson and as young people their parents have hopes for them to reform and become better people.

According to the state Prosecutor Maitshwarelo Thomas, the assaulted man was still hospitalised therefore no statements have been recorded from him yet.

The matter has been set for 18 April for status hearing.