They want me dead – SKI

Khama Accuses Masisi Administration of Assassination Plots Amidst Political Tensions

Former Botswana President Ian Khama, has leveled grave accusations against the current administration led by President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

In court documents filed at the Maun High Court, Khama alleges that Masisi’s government has orchestrated multiple assassination attempts against him due to political disputes.

Khama’s affidavit, which is part of his ongoing legal battle concerning the Bangwato Chieftaincy, reveals that his relationship with Masisi has deteriorated significantly since Masisi’s automatic succession to power in 2018.

Khama claims that despite stepping down after a decade in office, his influence in Botswana’s political landscape has led to hostility from his successor.

According to Khama, the growing authoritarianism of Masisi’s regime has led him to publicly criticize the administration and sever ties with the ruling party.

This criticism, Khama asserts, has resulted in serious threats to his safety, compelling him to flee to South Africa for protection.

Khama’s affidavit details how intelligence agencies from three different countries issued credible warnings about assassination attempts against him.

These reports, shared with Khama on a confidential basis, describe three distinct plots to kill him, including plans involving biochemical poisons.

One report, in particular, discussed the use of strychnine powder, outlining its administration and effects.

The affidavit also describes a specific plot during the 2019 general elections, where Khama was warned of a plan to poison him with a radioactive substance during his visits to a conservation resort.

Although he did not visit the camp in 2019, which led to the plan’s abandonment, the information was corroborated by multiple sources.

Khama was also advised about potential poisoning through everyday items like hand sanitizers and bottled water.

Khama further claims that despite his concerns being communicated to his Directorate of Intelligence Services (DIS) detail, no protective measures were taken.

He alleges that the DIS, responsible for safeguarding high-level officials, failed to act on the threats, and instead, Masisi’s administration downgraded his security, leaving him vulnerable.

The former president also accuses Masisi of weaponizing government institutions such as the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) and the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC) against him.

This alleged misuse of state resources has led to investigations and charges that Khama deems politically motivated.