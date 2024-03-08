The role of the Office of the First Lady in the 21st Century

The growing concern amongst a section of Batswana over what they see as excessive and unprecedented level of power and privilege given to the First Lady, Neo Jane Masisi, may be borne out of ignorance.

This is the view of Presidential Affairs Permanent Secretary-Communications, Montlenyane Baaitse, who said as much in an interview with The Voice on Wednesday afternoon.

Baaitse explained the complexities in the Office of the First Lady have changed over the years and required, “Different approaches by different governments to deal with today’s demands.”

In a letter of complaint to The Voice, the First Lady was accused of wielding too much power and enjoying perks she does not deserve.

“She’s being treated as if she’s an elected official, rather than the President’s spouse. This could be the beginning of a dangerous trend if we’re going to allow it to go on like this,” reads part of the strongly-worded letter.

The authors of the letter insist First Lady Masisi being afforded this level of recognition is highly controversial, as it suggests she has been elevated to a status that may be inappropriate for her role.

“This could potentially lead to a blurring of the lines between the roles of elected officials and their spouses. In addition to the high level of recognition given to the First Lady, she has also been granted a dedicated team of journalists from Botswana Television, who follow her around the country and cover her events. This is similar to the level of media attention given to the President, and it raises questions about whether this is a fair use of public resources,” continues the letter.

However, Baaitse maintained offices of the First Lady have always been well resourced, dating back to the reigns of the late Sir Ketumile Masire and former President Festus Mogae.

“Their offices had staff. I think people should first appraise themselves with what the role of the First Lady is. Some of the questions may be due to a lack of knowledge,” she said.

Baaitse added that unlike in the past, First Ladies today have international assignments which require resources.

“The First Lady was recently designated as a UNAIDS champion for the empowerment and engagement of adolescent girls and young women. This means she has a role to play internationally, and that needs a well functioning office,” stated Baaitse.

Mma Masisi was appointment during the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York in September last year.

She got the nod for a deep understanding of the structural barriers that are making adolescent girls and young women so vulnerable to HIV infection in Botswana and Africa.