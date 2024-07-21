The Mnangagwa clan is under attack, or so we are made to believe.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa and some of his immediate family members have been victims of thieves and burglars recently but many are wondering if these attacks are real or made-up stories meant to divert people’s attention.

Late last month, police were called to the home of Deputy Finance Minister, David Mnangagwa , who is also the President’s son, after thieves broke into his house in the posh suburb of Borrowdale.

They broke in twice within a week and reportedly smashed ipads, tore up papers and left three bullets in and outside the house.

Two weeks ago, there was yet another break in at the office of Deputy Tourism Minister, Tongai Mnangagwa, who is the President’s nephew.

The intruder allegedly gained entry through the ceiling but nothing was reported missing.

And on July 6, shots were fired at the private residence of President Mnangagwa in the exclusive neighborhood of Hellensville in Harare after thieves broke in.

Again, nothing was stolen and no arrests have been made in connection with all these cases.

Considering the victims are such high profile people, one would expect the police to go all out in their investigations but no.

Bear in mind all these premises that were broken into are guarded properties by at least two police officers.

It is for this reason some suspect these stories are nothing but sympathy-seeking gimmicks by Mnangagwa or that something is brewing within the Zanu PF inner circle which the masses are not yet aware of.

Again, history seems to be repeating itself as Mnangagwa was purportedly a victim of bad things in the years and months leading to his ascension to presidency.

He was a victim of theft, poisoning and strange objects and juju things left in his office.

Commenting on the latest attacks on the Mnangagwa family, some Zimbos dismissed the reports with contempt.

Below are some of the comments on X

ZebraKing – “Nothing is going on, just ED’s PR on full throttle. He thrives so much on sympathy.’’

TapiwaZimuto – “You see, we are already distracted from the ZEC (Zimbabwe Electoral Commission) scandal.”

ChrisMulenga – “Usual gimmicks each time ZanuPF has internal issues.”

Tabby – “They are lying, nothing of that sort happened, they are plotting something, remember the poisoning saga (back in 2017 when Mnangagwa claimed to have been poisoned by ice cream supplied by Gushungo Dairy owned by Mugabe family). They want our sympathy, this time never.”

SeanMzwandile – “Are these stories not distracting us from something happening behind the scenes…what’s going on really?

Something is certainly brewing, time will likely tell exactly what!