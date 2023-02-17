Valentine’s horror

Patient hangs herself in Scottish Livingstone Hospital

Molopolole Police are investigating a suspected suicide after a female patient was found hanging in the toilets at Scottish Livingstone Hospital on Valentine’s Day.

The 28-year-old was discovered by nurses and was reportedly hanging from the window burglar bars, a piece of cloth tied around her neck.

A resident of Monwane village, deep in the Kweneng District some 40km out of Molepolole, the deceased was admitted to hospital earlier this month.

Confirming the sad news, Molepolole Station Commander, Benedict Matlho, revealed t...