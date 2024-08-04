Family exhumes body for police investigation

The late Tiroyaone Mosarwa’ s family this morning exhumed his body for postmortem, following an order granted by the Gaborone High Court last week.

Last Thursday, the High Court ordered that the deceased be exhumed for postmortem and for the police to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances that led to Mosarwa’s death.

Once done with the investigation, the court ordered the police to hand over the docket to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The order, together with today’s events come after Mosarwa’ s children and family members, Oganne, Pako and Ofentse Mosarwa suspected foul play in his death.

Mosarwa allegedly committed suicide by hanging on July 9th, 2004, but his family members suspect that his wife, Orapeleng Mosarwa, may have had a hand in his death.

Although at first Orapeleng was against the postmortem, insisting her late husband had ordered against it while still alive, she finally caved in to the family’s pressure and agreed to it.