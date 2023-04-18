The big debate 8 Days to go

To kill or not to kill? That is the question

Eight days to go and sparks are expected to fly as four eminent personalities, (three attorneys and a former customary court judge) argue the controversial topic of the death penalty at a live event presented by The Voice media house.

Dissecting the motion; Is it time to review the death penalty in Botswana, battle lines are already drawn for the Big Debate to be held at The Grand Aria hotel on the 20th of April with the brilliant and eloquent Advocate Dr Sidney Pilane and young attorney Tshepiso Tjedu Lediretse from Lediretse attorneys on o...