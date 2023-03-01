Talking wellness in the workplace

Employees' health and wellness in the workplace is critical to productivity, and survival of any business or entity, this according to experts.

In a recent health and wellness business forum held in Francistown, different speakers advocated for effective health and wellness initiatives in the workplace.

The City of Francistown Mayor, Godisang Radisigo, said an effective employees’ wellness program, takes care of a workplace's total wellbeing. "There's a clear connection that exists between supporting employee's health and how your business performs," said Radisigo.

The Mayor further s...