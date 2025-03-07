Taking the piss

Dad accused of mother-of-four’s murder begs for bail to look after his grieving children

A man accused of killing the mother of his four children has asked Maun Magistrates’ Court to set him free so he can return home to look after his grieving kids. Obuile Lawrence, 46, is alleged to have murdered his long-time girlfriend, Renenge Mahungo, in cold blood on 8th February.

The 44-year-old Nxamasere woman’s body was found by her younger sister at the couple’s rented house in Maun’s Disaneng ward. It is said she was naked, with a rope tied tightly around her neck and her mouth covered with a cloth. Making his second appearance in court on Tuesday, despite the seriousness of the allegations against him, Lawrence demanded bail, noting he was the one responsible for his children’s welfare.

“Those kids are under my care. If you oppose bail, they are going to suffer. They have never stayed with their mother’s side of the family; they are not familiar with them. I want to help them with their school work, especially the one in Form 2, since it takes a lot for her to grasp concepts,” explained Lawrence, whose children are aged seven, 14, and 15, while the eldest is currently at university.

Urging the court to keep the suspect locked up, the Investigating Officer (IO), Austin Modisaemang, revealed the kids were traumatized and struggling to come to terms with their mother’s sudden death. “During the commission of the offence, the children were present at home. They are still undergoing counseling. I don’t think it will be proper for them to see their father at home after what he has done. The process of reintroducing their father to them should be gradual and not sudden,” insisted Modisaemang.

The IO further informed the court that after allegedly committing the offence, Lawrence called his mother, whom the police are yet to interview. “We fear that if granted bail, he will interfere with witnesses,” continued Modisaemang.

According to sources, Mahungo and her sister, aged 24, were due to go shopping at the mall on the fateful day. However, when she didn’t show up, the younger sibling went to Mahungo’s home to check on her, which is when she made the grisly discovery. Lawrence was arrested at Maun Bus Rank the following day (Sunday, 9th February), apparently attempting to catch a night bus.

Meanwhile, the court will give a ruling on bail this Friday (28th February).