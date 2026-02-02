Soldier shoots himself in Sefhare

Machaneng police are investigating a suicide incident involving a Botswana Defence Force (BDF) soldier who fatally shot himself on Friday in Sefhare.

Confirming the incident, Assistant Superintendent Oaitse Moba said the lance corporal, who originates from Mbalambi village, was in Sefhare on a work trip.

“The deceased was stationed at Donga camp in Francistown. He was reported missing around lunchtime, and a search team was deployed to look for him at 2.45pm. During the search a gunshot was heard near the camp,” he said.

As the search team went out to investigate, Moba said, they heard the soldier’s phone ringing in the bush, and when they approached the scene, they found his motionless body lying next to his gun.

“They then rushed him to Sefhare Primary Hospital, where he was certified dead,” revealed ASP Moba, who further advised the public to seek help whenever they have problems instead of taking their lives.