Police confirm Paje tragedy

Serowe police have confirmed they are investigating a suspected murder-suicide which took place in Paje village on Tuesday afternoon.

In a tragedy that has been trending on social media, a 24-year-old woman is suspected of murdering her stepbrother, 28, stabbing him in the neck with a knife, before taking her own life.

Her body was found by her mother, hanging from the burglar bars of the front door of one of the houses in the Sesinyi ward yard.

In a brief interview, Serowe Station Commander, Mokganedi Gaofetoge told The Voice they received the report around 1700hrs, from the dead woman’s distraught mum.

“She reported that when she was returning from work, she was met by her daughter hanging from the front door; when she went inside the house she discovered her stepson lying motionless in a pool of blood in his bedroom.

“They were rushed to Sekgoma Memorial Hospital where they were confirmed dead. The deceased parents are married. The stepson was the father’s biological son and the daughter was the mother’s biological child,” explained the Assistant Superintendent, stressing they are still to establish exactly what transpired.

According to Gaofetoge, the mother did not notice any tension between the two when she left for work in the morning.

The police boss revealed a postmortem was conducted on Thursday, with the results expected soon.