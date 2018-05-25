Simply the best!

Rollers win third title in a row

In a thrilling end to the season on Wednesday night, Township Rollers were crowned BTC Premier League champions for the third time in a row.

Popa went into their game with Extension Gunners knowing that a win would be enough for them to secure their 15th league title.

Aware that any slip up would allow Jwaneng Galaxy, who started the night two points behind Rollers, a shot at glory, the Blues started in confident fashion and went ahead after two minutes courtesy of a Kaone van der Westhuizen strike.

Any lingering nerves were banished soon after, when Segolame Boy doubled Mapalastina’s lead, sending those who had flocked to the National Stadium into party mode.

The match finished 2-0 but in the end it did not matter as Galaxy were held to a goalless draw against Mochudi Centre Chiefs at the nearby UB stadium.

Cue jubilation from the fans and players as they celebrated an unprecedented league and cup double following their Mascom Top 8 triumph earlier in the season.

Speaking to Voice Sport after the game, the club’s elated coach Nikola Kavazovic said, “Well done to my boys. They have been under pressure for the past 11 months and they are tired emotionally, psychologically and physically.”

Slightly tempering the mood, the Serbian revealed a big team in Africa were interested in his services and he was unlikely to be with Rollers next season.

The club’s inspirational defender, 39-year-old Tshepo ‘Talk Talk’ Motlhabankwe has also played his last game for Popa, telling Voice Sport he intends to hang up his boots.

If the duo are to leave, then they leave on an almighty high!