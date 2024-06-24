Serial rapists back in court

A Molepolole Magistrates Court has denied bail to two serial rapists who have allegedly been terrorising women in the Sojwe area.

State prosecutor, Sub Inspector Ndebele Sadiwanga, fought tooth and nail last week and managed to convince the court to keep Jenamiso Ramaeba (30) and Gofaone Moleti (29) behind bars while investigations continue.

The suspects who are both from Goo-Thato ward in Sojwe, have other rape cases pending trial before the same court.

According to the police, Ramaeba who is an ex-convict and already has two rape cases at trial stage was appearing in court for two more newly registered cases, while Moleti has two rape cases that he committed with Ramaeba.

Particulars of the latest offence indicate that Ramaeba on February 19th, 2024, at Khunkhe lands unlawfully had carnal knowledge of a 30-year-old woman.

Just a day before on February 18th, 2024, Ramaeba and Moleti from 1900hrs till 0600 hrs jointly raped an 18-year-old girl.

“Your worship I beg the court not to grant the accused bail. They are serial offenders with pending cases before court. They also strike fear and eternal trauma on their victims. Women are not safe with the accused out on the streets. I pray that they be remanded in custody,” pleaded Sadiwanga when filing the investigating officer’s bail opposing affidavit.

In her opposing affidavit, Constable Rasefako Masedi- under Child Protection Branch stated that the two accused have been on the run after committing the offences.

“Women are not safe when Ramaeba and Moleti are around. I am vehemently against the bail application for the safety of women and children, to reduce disputes between their parents and the victims’ parents and also help reduce their criminal habits,” stated Masedi.

Ramaeba told the court that they were just given papers written in English, the language he did not understand, further pleading with the court to be shown the victims, denying the allegations that he had raped anyone.

The court however, explained to him that what was written on the said papers was the same thing translated to him in Setswana and the investigating officer was ordered to be available in the next mention.

The duo was remanded in custody and will appear in court on June 24th, 2024.