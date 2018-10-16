School of hard knocks

It has been over two weeks since the excruciating whipping, but the cuts on their scarred young backs remain vivid, the painful reminder of a violent punishment.

The beaten boys, all pupils at Ranoi Primary School in Lotlhakane West, were given a severe thrashing by the village’s headman for allegedly ‘carrying and playing with sharp objects’ – bizarrely, one of the sharp objects deemed to be dangerous is a pencil sharpener.

Their parents are demanding answers and threatening to sue the Ministry of Education and Skills Development as well as the tribal leaders responsible for carrying out the discipline.

Describing the bloody beatings as ‘assault’ an outraged father, Kedumetse Ralaka told The Voice, “No parent in their sane mind will allow such kind of assault on their children.

“Their backs were bleeding; their shirts stuck to their dried blood. Something has to be done about this!”

Another parent, Kaone Rankoko, revealed she has already reported the incident to the education office, although she is yet to receive a response.

“The school has to pay for what they did to our children. My son was carrying a sharpener for a pencil, I actually use it to sharpen my eyebrow pencil,” lamented a perplexed Rankoko.

The whippings occurred towards the end of September, when several male students, ranging from Standard 4 to Standard 7, were summoned from classes to be punished for carrying sharp objects.

Prior to the punishment, one of the boys, a Standard 7 student, is said to have threatened to stab a classmate with a pair of scissors.

The alleged threat came weeks after an older boy from the same village, stabbed his cousin to death with a pair of scissors in an argument over a nickname.

“After the incident, young boys armed themselves with sharp objects. We were called to the school and told that our children carry these things, so as elders we consented that they be whipped. We are saving them from harming themselves,” justified one elder, Mmenku Ralaka.

One of the headmen who administered the thrashings, Samuel Peoetsile, explained he went to the school at the order of the village chief.

“I was sent by the village chief to attend to the head teacher’s call and when I got there I was told that the boys were being naughty and threatening to stab others.

“I was instructed to discipline them at the instruction of their guardians, and I did,” verified Peloetsile calmly.

The principal education officer in the southern district, Acronews Maseko said although the matter had not yet reached his office, he was aware that delinquency among young boys in Lotlhakene West was high.

“My belief is that the elders were only trying to mitigate against harmful behaviour.

“After the murder incident, the whole village must still be in shock and the tribal leaders are fed up with the children’s wayward behaviour and subconsciously acted excessively. They acted out of desperation and fear. It is an unfortunate incident,” Maseko reasoned.

The incident has raised concern over corporal punishment, which is legislated for under the Children’s Act.

Explaining the legality of the actions, a local human rights lawyer, Uyapo Ndadi, emphasised that the Children’s Act demands that all matters involving children, including criminal matters, must be heard by a Magistrate court.

“The customary courts have no jurisdiction over children and they would have overstepped their mandate. No one, whether young or old, should be punished without having been afforded a trial. All children under 18 years are also entitled to legal representation, at government expense, if they are in conflict with the law,” explained the lawyer.

Furthermore, Ndadi noted that children under 14 years of age are presumed to be incapable of committing crimes.