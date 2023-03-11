Connect with us

News

Montshiwa murder trial continues tomorrow

IN COURT: Modise (left) with his lawyer

David Modise's trial in the  infamous murder of Fairground Holdings CEO, Michael Montshiwa- eight years ago, will continue tomorrow at 6pm.

This was after the prosecution asked to be given more time to go through Modise's evidence before cross examining him.

Modise is charged with the murder of Montshiwa who was shot dead on the 18th of October, 2015 at his house in Block 6, Gaborone.

Modise who was Montshiwa's lawyer is also facing another charge of stealing by a servant.

It is alleged that the accused person Modise between the 30th of June and 17th October 2015 stole P245 000 bel...

