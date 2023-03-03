Combi accident claims six lives

Lobatse Police are investigating a freak road accident that claimed the lives of six combi passengers at Molapowabojang village yesterday.

The combi that had sixteen passengers including students was from Lobatse and it was hit by a truck from behind.

Two of the deceased are said to be Form 4 students at Lobatse Senior School.

Lobatse Police Station Commander, Superintendent Baakile Moshashane, confirmed the incident noting that they promptly attended to the scene after receiving the report around 5pm.

He said said the victims were rushed to the hospital where six of them were cert...