Reaching out to the nation

First capital bank, orange money join forces

Known for its robust drive for innovation and customer centric services, First Capital Bank Botswana has teamed up with Orange Money to offer financial services to their clientele.

Aimed at driving inclusive finance by expanding the bank’s reach, the collaboration enables customers, especially the unbanked, to access financial services.

As a result, the informal segment of the population will be able to open savings accounts with the bank and save on regular basis through Orange Money by seamlessly transferring funds between their Orange Money wallets and savings account through use of mobile devices.

Further, the service will enable all Orange Money wallet users to send funds to a First Capital Bank account and vice versa.

Speaking at the partnerships launch this week, First Capital Bank Botswana Country Manager-Consumer Segment, Thatayaone Matlapeng said this was the start of an exciting new, all-inclusive era.

“This partnership aims to make banking more accessible and convenient for all, particularly the unbanked and those in the informal sector. This brings together the strengths of the bank’s extensive banking expertise and commitment to financial inclusion and Orange Money’s accessible mobile money solutions.

As a bank we are constantly exploring innovative ways to enhance our customers banking experience therefore our partnership with Orange Money is a significant step forward in this direction.

“We believe that by merging our banking expertise with their mobile financial solutions, we are empowering our customers with greater control over their finances anytime and anywhere,” mentioned Matlapeng.

For her part Orange Money Product Specialist, Kgalalelo Gabasiane said access to user friendly financial services is crucial.

“We are giving our customers a new level of financial empowerment. The functionality of this service opens up a world of possibilities from simplifying personal finances to enabling faster and more efficient transactions. Orange Money has always been at the forefront of innovation and financial inclusion therefore our commitment to providing viable convenient and safe options for our customers to access their finances is driving force behind our success. This reflects our dedication of continuously exploring ways to improve and expanding our services and leveraging on technology to improve consume convenience,” said Gabasiane.