Patience pays 

Providing assurance in Reinsurance

In this week’s edition of Meet the Boss, we feature a remarkable woman with over 30 years experience in the Reinsurance business.

Patience Marwiro is the newly-appointed Managing Director of Emeritus International Reinsurance, a company with a physical presence in Botswana, Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

It is a position the vastly-accomplished Zimbabwean native is perfect for, as we find out…

Take us through your professional journey before joining Emeritus?

My journey began in 2000 when I joined ZIMRE Reinsurance as a graduate trainee at the headquarters in Harare, Zimbabwe.

I started as an agronomist in the Agriculture Underwriting department. Over the years, I climbed the corporate ladder, becoming the Assistant Branch Manager in 2004 and subsequently taking on the role of Branch Manager for the second-largest branch of the company in Bulawayo.

In 2010, I was entrusted with the position of Managing Director for the newly established, First Reinsurance Company in Botswana. As the name suggests, it was the first reinsurance company to set up in Botswana and also the first insurance company to get IFSC accreditation from BITC and the Ministry of Finance.

Later, in 2018, First Re rebranded to Emeritus Re. In July 2023, I was honored to be appointed as the Managing Director of Emeritus International Re.

Remarkably, I have remained dedicated to the same organisation since my graduation!

What services does Emeritus offer?

Emeritus specializes in reinsurance services, focusing on enhancing risk solutions for both short-term and life and health insurance services. We have developed a unique business model with a network of subsidiary offices across Southern Africa, allowing us to provide risk solutions closer to home.

What makes Emeritus Reinsurance stand out?

EmeritusRe is there for clients when it matters most: claims! Emeritus Re is known for paying claims timeously, resulting in healthy cash flow for our clients. Emeritus Reinsurance is in the game for the long term. ‘We do not take away the umbrella when you need it most!’

Our continued presence in different markets and uninterrupted partnerships with direct insurance companies is testimony of our belief in establishing, promoting, nourishing and cementing long term partnerships that are beyond tomorrow!

Emeritus Reinsurance has got encyclopedic knowledge of African markets, built over time through partnerships with insurers and reinsurers across the continent.

Emeritus Reinsurance group has been in existence for 40 years and the company will use past knowledge and experience to add value to customers and stakeholders. Customer centric business model, service excellency in claims payment and business acquisition.

I understand Emeritus Reisurance is in the process of amalgamating with Emeritus International? Can you shed some light on this?

Emeritus Reinsurance Company (Pty) Limited and Emeritus International Reinsurance Company Limited are Botswana registered companies where Emeritus International Reinsurance Company Limited is an International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) accredited holding company of Emeritus Re Botswana, Emeritus Re Malawi, Emeritus Re Mozambique and Emeritus Re Zambia.

The Company is structured to perform two main functions, being a holding company for the regional businesses while also writing international reinsurance business on its own book from its Botswana base.

This strategic move not only strengthens our regional operations but also positions us to write international reinsurance business from our base in Botswana. The regulator has granted Emeritus International Reinsurance Company Limited a licence to commence operations as a reinsurer following the decision to merge the two entities.

After the amalgamation, what further developments can stakeholders and clients expect?

Emeritus International will own the three reinsurance subsidiaries namely Emeritus Re Malawi, Emeritus Re Mozambique and Emeritus Re Zambia. The amalgamation will be accompanied by capital injection and bigger balance sheet. Our entire value proposition will change for the better. This includes: increased capacities, new product offering, marketing.

Emeritus turned 40 this year; looking back, what can you pinpoint as your major milestones?

As we reflect on our 40-year journey, Emeritus Reinsurance stands out as a pioneer with a distinctive business model.

We have established a physical presence in Botswana, Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, a network unparalleled in the region. Our commitment to bringing risk solutions closer to home underpins our expansive network business model.

We also have equity investments in Uganda, Eswatini and Kenya.

What about achievements in Botswana in particular?

EmeritusRe is transacting business with all insurance companies in Botswana, adding value to the insurance industry. Phenomenal revenue growth as a result of the quality service provided. Gross written premium grew by more than 10 percent annually since 2010.

The company achieved an annual profit growth of more than 5 percent above inflation since from 2012 to 2021 despite the tough trading environment.

Can you kindly take us through any CSR initiatives the company has embarked on?

Our Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives reflect our commitment to the community. We have partnered with the Motswedi Rehabilitation Centre in Mochudi and made contributions to the Batlang Kids Charity Organization. Furthermore, we are in the planning stages of building a classroom block, and we will provide more details once our plans are finalized.

Additionally, we have engaged students from Ba Isago University as part of our commitment to social responsibility.

We have a long standing partnership with the Ba Isago University department of Insurance and Risk Management in the skills development of students.

PERSONAL PROFILE

FULL NAMES: Patience Mashaire Marwiro

DOB: 9 October

POB: Mrewa, Zimbabwe

MARITAL STATUS: Married

FAV FOOD: Fruits

FAV DRINK: Water

HOLIDAY DESTINATION: Eastern Highlands of Zimbabwe and Kasane