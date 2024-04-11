Remembering a Patriot

King of Kings, Mogomela’s tombstone to be unveiled

The self styled ‘King of Kings’ Emmanuel Mothoosele Kgosikhutsa Mogomela will be brought back to life this Saturday.

Friends and family members will gather at the Gerald Cemetery for the tombstone unveiling of Francistown’s beloved King.

On 27th June 2015 Francistowners descended on Bluetown to pay their respects to one of the most colourful sons of the soil in the second city.

Mogomela had died aged 88, and was buried at the Gerald Estate Cemetery.

He was known for his decorated bicycle and was regarded by many as a moving museum due to the many historical paper clippings attached to his favourite mode of transport.

A World War II veteran, the King of Kings dined with royalty, and always had a place at the top table during some of the country’s top national events like Independence celebrations.

Born in Rakops, the flamboyant Mogomela also served in the Bechuanaland Police Force and the Veterinary Services.

Although he never received any formal education, he taught himself how to read and write, and was also well conversant in English.

A true patriot who often cycled around with the national flag on his bicycle, Mogomela’s passion was obviously the country’s chieftainship and its lineage.

With a letter he claimed was written by King George of Great Britain, Mogomela did claim his royal spot, and was sent off like a king in 2015.

Now nine years later, the King of Kings will be back in the pubic discourse.

Three tombs will be unveiled on the day, as two of his sons Kgosikhutsa (52) and Phenyo Mogomela (47) will also share a moment alongside their larger than life father.