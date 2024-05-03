Palesa pens debut book

Swapping pageants for the pen, former Miss Botswana, Palesa Molefe has written her first book called, ‘O Shapo, O Sho?’

Written in Setswana, the children’s book consists of a collection of affirmations meant to ignite a spark of self-discovery and resilience in the hearts of young Batswana readers.

The story centres around a girl child, who, through the power of positive thinking is able to overcome feelings of fear, sadness and shyness.

Besides being a model and now author, Molefe is also an actress, producer and the founder of Botswana United Artists, a Non Governmental Organisation set-up to highlight the value of artists and mental health in society.