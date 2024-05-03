Suspected scammers get bail

Two suspected swindlers accused of conning an unsuspecting man into paying them P25, 000 for a steel container that did not belong to them have been granted bail by Maun Magistrates Court.

The duo: Thatayaone Makgobi 25, and Boineelo Mpaekae, 27, as well as two others yet to be located, are said to have tricked their victim with an affidavit bearing a police stamp confirming their ownership of the container.

Charged with a single count of obtaining by false pretenses, the pair were released last week when State Prosecutor, Gomolemo Katholo said they had no problem with them being set free.

“Today was supposed to be a bail ruling. However, we are not opposed to the accused person being granted conditional bail,” noted Katholo.

Duly setting the conditions, Magistrate Gofaone Mosweu ordered the suspected scammers to bind themselves to the sum of P2, 000 and provide two Batswana sureties bound to the same amount.

Both men were instructed to attend all court sessions and report themselves to Maun police fortnightly.

The matter has been set for 3 June for status update.

Meanwhile, the cops remain on the lookout for the remaining two suspects as well as the stolen police stamp.