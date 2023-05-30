From the kitchen to the classroom

Me and My business After being thrown into the deep end of unemployment, 61-year-old Metinah Kale decided to rely on her hands for her livelihood. The enterprising granny started a small food processing business from her home kitchen in Gerald Estates but swiftly grew it to become a sustainable establishment with another stream of income […]
SIGN UP for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.
In this article:food processing business, Francistown College of Technical and Vocational Education (FCTVE), fruit jams, Gerald Estates, Metinah Kale, Ministry of Gender Affairs, morula jam, pickled vegetable atchar
Click to comment