Lifestyle

OLDM GM's walk sets P3m target

FLASH-BACK: OLDM GM, Maoketsa and chief walker, Modise completing the walk last year

Organisers of the annual Orapa, Letlhakane, Damtshaa Mines General Manager’s (OLDM GM) charity walk plan to raise over P3 million from this year's installment, set for 19 August.

The ambitious figure is almost double the P1.6 million generated from the 2022 edition, when over 1, 300 strolled through the streets of Orapa on the 20km walk.

In a previous interview with Voice Sport, the walk’s Chairperson, Misani Monthe, hailed the huge turnout, noting it was a big increase from the previous attendance in 2019.

“The significant increase in participants also coincided with heightened inter...

