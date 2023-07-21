Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Worshiping with SA Gospel heavyweights

*Tshwane Gospel Choir to headline Ikgalaletse Gospel Show

By

Published

READY AND WAITING: Ikgalaletse Gospel show event promoters

One Gospel music channel has been named one of the main sponsors of the Ikgalaletse Gospel Concert which is set for August 26th at Royal Aria stadium in Tlokweng.

The South African Television Station has come forth as a media partner which will provide television coverage on the day of the event .

South African gospel heavyweights Tshwane Gospel Choir, Sechaba Pali, Thinah Zungu, Takesure Ncube and Omega Khunou will headline this event which is powered by Platinum Posh. Their add-ons will be local artists including Sesame, Shinkie, Vusi Mtokufa and Chris Willie Bofelo.

The visionaries...

SIGN UP  for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Maun goes gospel Maun goes gospel

Entertainment

Maun goes gospel

Hot on the heels of the Easter Holidays, a Maun pastor is once again hoping to re-ignite a passion for Christ in the tourist...

25/04/2023
Rising king of gospel music Rising king of gospel music

Entertainment

Rising king of gospel music

Vusumuzi Oteng Botshelo is the founder of Botswana’s biggest contemporary gospel choir, We Must Praise. He holds a comprehensive musical profile which includes choral...

11/04/2023
A night of praise and worship A night of praise and worship

Entertainment

A night of praise and worship

Gaborone West (G/West) Industrial Church Auditorium will be the place to be on Friday as Abundance City International host an event dubbed ‘Another level...

28/06/2022
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.