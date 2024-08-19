OLDM GM’s Charirty Walk to benefit Primary School

Continuing its proud tradition of giving back to the people of Boteti, Debswana’s Orapa, Letlhakane and Damtshaa Mines (OLDM), have once again dug deep into their diamond-encrusted pockets.

The latest to benefit from the mining giant’s generosity is Mmea Primary School, whose young students will soon have two brand new classrooms to learn in.

The school block will be built from the proceeds of the 2022 and ’23 OLDM General Manager’s Charity Walk, an annual initiative that dates back to 2002 and takes place in Orapa, with this year’s edition set for 24 August.

Speaking at the official unveiling ceremony last Friday, OLDM GM, Mogakolodi Maoketsa explained the P2.6 million project aligns with Debswana’s ‘Building Forever Strategy’.

“This aims, in part, to improve the performance of government schools in its area of influence. This construction of classrooms is part of our efforts to support the ongoing initiatives by the Government of Botswana to facilitate educational enrichment by creating a conducive learning environment,” mentioned Maoketsa.

The OLDM boss added they felt compelled to help after learning that many classes are conducted under trees in the Boteti region, including at Mmea Primary School, due to a severe shortage of classrooms.

He noted Debswana’s support was essential, as the demand for services and infrastructure often exceeds the resources available to the government.

Maoketsa closed by thanking all the sponsors and expressed his deepest gratitude to Komatsu, which was the main sponsor of last year’s walk.

For his part, Komatsu Operations Manager, Bakganetswe Kudubane reiterated his company’s commitment to improving lives and maintaining a partnership with companies like Debswana.

“It is our commitment to improve the quality of life, develop people, and grow the society,” Kudubane said.

The Deputy District Council Secretary in Boteti District, Raiphus Seshoka, said the new classroom block would make a significant difference to the school, and ensure the children get the best possible education.

With work expected to start next year, the Mmea Classroom Block is part of a series of infrastructure projects Debswana has implemented in the past to support the Ministry of Education and Skills Development.