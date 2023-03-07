Kgosi Mosielele’s expensive break-up

BERA's Acting CEO demands P470 000

A nasty break up between Moshupa Region Representative at Ntlo Ya Dikgosi, Kgosi Oscar Mosielele and his ex-girlfriend, BERA’s Acting CEO, Nnosang Mhutsiwa has left the Chief without some his assets.

Mosielele was financially ruined after he failed to pay back P470 000 which Mhutsiwa demanded as a refund for an investment in their joint venture.

The two dated for one year and broke up in 2019 after their relationship was rocked by issues of infidelity.

Amongst Mosielele’s property which were recently attached to be auctioned off by Deputy Sherif...