OLDM dig deep again

Mine and friends donate state-of-the art STEM Hub to Makgadikgadi JSS

Continuing their efforts to give back to the community and ‘make life brilliant’, on Friday, Orapa, Letlhakane and Damtshaa Mines (OLDM) donated a Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) to Makgadikgadi Junior Secondary School in Mosu village.

Worth P778, 000, the initiative is a joint venture between the mine and their business partners, including, amongst others: Epiroc, Kanu Equipment, Grand Millennium Investment, Team Engineers, AECI (African Explosives Limited) and Rivoliyer Holdings.

The student-friendly facility comes fully equipped with Internet, 11 computers, STEM books and learning kits, smart TV, two Tablets, two smart phones and a printer.

As well as the digital devices, sanitary towels were also donated on the day.

In his remarks, Senior Mining Engineer, Bosch Tebogo noted the project aligns with Debswana’s ‘building forever’ values and will hopeful prove a game-changer for the school going forward.

“It will help Makgadikgadi JSS students improve their engagement, improve educational results, empower and promote tech savvy students,” Tebogo declared.

For his part, Deputy Head, Brisco Gwandu revealed that last year, out of the blue Debswana paid them a surprise visit. The team toured the premises and together, mining giant and teachers alike brainstormed on how best to help the school.

“After throwing ideas we saw that the STEM Hub would do even though we have shortages of classrooms. We saw that information is the pillar of development, more so that our school does not perform well in Science related subjects, like Science, Mathematics and Agriculture,” stated Ngwandu.

The Deputy Head added some of their students are not exposed to the realities of the developed world and have very little experience of urban life.

“Some do not know banks, trains and buses; with the Stem Hub they will be able to know those things by seeing them on You Tube.”

Giving the keynote address, OLDM Senior Mining Manager, Pabalelo Nkhwalume explained the donation was orchestrated through the company’s Employee Voluntarism initiative, which encourages staff to volunteer towards community upliftment within the area.

“Technology can enhance student engagement, personalize learning to cater to each student’s understanding, provide immediate feedback, and bridge the gap between students and teachers, especially in language learning and practice. It also prepares students for digital skills required in the future workforce,” Nkhwalume highlighted.

The mining manager told Voice Money they were driven by Debswana’s Innovation and Digital Transformation (I&DT) pillar, which aims to drive technological innovation as part of the organisation’s transformation journey.