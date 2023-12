In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old man, Onkgopotse Xabue, who brutally murdered his 3-year-old nephew by hacking him with an axe, has been sentenced to 15 years in jail.

The horrifying incident occurred on the 13th of October 2020 at Piijinaa cattlepost near Matsitama, where Xabue took the life of his sister’s son, Gofiwa Omatla Xabue, by chopping his head.

This morning, the sentencing was pronounced, sparing Xabue from a death sentence but imposing a 15-year jail term for this grievous crime.