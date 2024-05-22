Murder suspect hangs with a shoelace

A 43-year-old murder suspect out on bail tragically took his own life on Tuesday morning at Matshelagabedi village.

Otlhalefile Sejaka was discovered hanging from the rafters of his house at Kulenyana ward.

His desperate act followed allegations that he had stabbed his ex-girlfriend on Sunday.

Confirming the incident, Matsiloje Police Station Commander Superintendent Oteng Ngada revealed that Sejaka used a shoelace to end his life.

Authorities had been actively searching for him due to the allegations of unlawful wounding.

His 37-year-old ex-girlfriend, who was the victim of the stabbing, is currently receiving medical care at Nyangabwe Referral Hospital.

This was not Sejaka’s first brush with the law. He had been on bail for a previous incident in which he was accused of killing Mbotho Motsamai last year.

Alongside his co-accused, Thabo Robert, Sejaka faced charges related to Motsamai’s murder.

Tragically, Motsamai lost his life while attempting to mediate and break up a fight.