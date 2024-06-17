Husband kills wife then hangs himself

Residents of Sheep Farm settlement in the Barolong area are reeling from shock after a harrowing murder-suicide unfolded in their neighbourhood last Tuesday afternoon.

The incident involved a 46-year-old man, Keabetswe Suane, who is believed to have tragically stabbed his wife, Cindy Suane, before hanging himself in the same house.

Keabetswe, originally from Goo-Mabe ward in Molepolole, was found hanging by a rope from the rafters, while Cindy, from Sheep Farm, lay lifeless on the floor, surrounded by a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds to her chest and arm.

A blood-stained butcher knife, believed to be the murder weapon, was found next to Cindy.

Superintendent Benedict Matlho of Ramatlabama Police Station, confirmed the grim details to this publication. “We are investigating the murder-suicide. The couple’s residence details remain unclear, but we have heard that Keabetswe worked as a tailor in Lesotho, and they typically visited their Sheep Farm home during holidays,” Superintendent Matlho explained.

A post-mortem was conducted on Friday, but the police have yet to determine a motive for this tragic incident.

Investigations are ongoing as authorities seek to uncover the reasons behind the tragedy.